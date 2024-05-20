CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

TIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,445. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

