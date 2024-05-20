CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,212 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,493,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,123,000 after purchasing an additional 273,920 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,688,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,264,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.97. 265,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.