CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $17.81 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,146. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

