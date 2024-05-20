CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $5 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.82. 3,234,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $334.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

