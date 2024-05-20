CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,756 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,861. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.