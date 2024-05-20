CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,288. The firm has a market cap of $236.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.