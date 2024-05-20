CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $190.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $190.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

