CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $18.74 on Monday, reaching $1,414.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,413. The company has a market cap of $655.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,311.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,186.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.12 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.