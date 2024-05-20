CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 55,967 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.03% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 2.6% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

BATS:FJUL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.29. 49,918 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

