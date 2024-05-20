CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,839 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,140,000 after buying an additional 78,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,270 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

