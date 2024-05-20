CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.17. 490,579 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

