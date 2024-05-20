CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,884 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.86. 555,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,844. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.26.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.