CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 476 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 25,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,506. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.14 and its 200 day moving average is $283.65. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

