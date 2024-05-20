CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,652 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.50. 184,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,592. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

