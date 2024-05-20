Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 1.0 %
CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
About Credit Suisse Group
