Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Crescent Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,584 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $17,731,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $17,554,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

CRGY opened at $12.02 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.99%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.