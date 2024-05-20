CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.25 and last traded at $55.74. 217,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,733,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,135. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after buying an additional 1,702,624 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,496,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,661,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,599,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

