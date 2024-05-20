Cronos Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $12.40 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00055411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

