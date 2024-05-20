CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,802,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 117,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

