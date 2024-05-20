CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Decreased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. 2,460,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,978,642. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

