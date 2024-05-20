CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

