CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

