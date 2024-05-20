CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $94,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,243. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

