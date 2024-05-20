CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 54,504 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,442,000 after buying an additional 305,564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,041,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,409,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,896,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

