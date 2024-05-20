CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Up 0.1%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $57.76. Approximately 2,815,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,826,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 124.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 780.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.8% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

