CXApp (CXAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.
CXApp Stock Performance
Shares of CXAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 97,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,067. CXApp has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.
About CXApp
