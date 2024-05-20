CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises about 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.17% of CyberArk Software worth $105,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,408. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.