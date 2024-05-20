CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 778,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 573,844 shares.The stock last traded at $247.12 and had previously closed at $246.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

