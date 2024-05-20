Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,401.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,009.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.