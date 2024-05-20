Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.54. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,401.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,009.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

