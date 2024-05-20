D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,432 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,783 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $619,404,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.83.

ADSK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.48. The company had a trading volume of 600,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,801. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

