D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 720 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,151,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,482. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

