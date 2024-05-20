D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $60.94 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,093 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of RTX worth $60,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.12. 2,492,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

