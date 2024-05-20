D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $61.99 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $61,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 271,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,547. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.