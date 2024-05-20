D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $86.77 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.76. 1,633,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,096. The company has a market cap of $459.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $534.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

