D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,685 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.77. 1,480,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.39. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $125.01 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.