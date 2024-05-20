D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 163,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.22. 1,630,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,129. The company has a market capitalization of $247.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

