D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.59% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $598,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.45. The stock had a trading volume of 650,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,418. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $254.65 and a 12-month high of $353.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average of $322.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.