D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 207 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,943,000 after buying an additional 3,159,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,601,000 after buying an additional 2,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,231,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,805 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
PG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.34. 2,125,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.46.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
