D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.57. 7,744,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,074,775. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.