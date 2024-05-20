DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
