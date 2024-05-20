Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded to Moderate Buy at Daiwa America

Daiwa America lowered shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

DADA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.10 price objective for the company. New Street Research reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $381.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 788,425 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,443,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 518,113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 692,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

