Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $175.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.67.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

