Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Delek US worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $16,341,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after buying an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.44. 337,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DK. Mizuho increased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

