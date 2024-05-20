Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $104.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $149.52 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $150.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

