Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.06.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $150.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $150.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

