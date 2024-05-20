Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

