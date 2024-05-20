Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,697,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Diageo were worth $247,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $142.08. 110,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

