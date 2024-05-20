DigiByte Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. DigiByte has a market cap of $201.45 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,652.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.50 or 0.00730051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00127219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00068105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00195644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00098825 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,021,100,900 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

