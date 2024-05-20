Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.85 earnings per share.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $440.74. 13,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,419. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.00. Dillard’s has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.25.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.