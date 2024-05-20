Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period.

DFIV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.05. 10,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,222. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

