Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 536,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 16.0% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. 318,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,992. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

